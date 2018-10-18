No. 5 LSU will don a rare alternate uniform against No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday that honor "The Silent Season" of 1918, when the Tigers did not play during World War I.

The uniforms for the Tigers' homecoming game will feature color-changing chrome helmets along with white pants and white jerseys. The numbers will be patterned in purple, and no nameplate appears on the back "to honor the unknown members of the LSU community who lost their lives in World War I" a century ago.

The designs are modeled after French armor and the helmets mirror iridescent Mardi Gras beads.

The jerseys commemorate the centennial anniversary of the season

LSU is 6–1 this season and coming off a 36–16 win over No. 8 Georgia. Mississippi State is coming off a win over Auburn.