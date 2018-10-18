How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Info, Start Time

Find out how to watch Stanford vs. Arizona State on Thursday, Oct. 18.

By Michael Shapiro
October 18, 2018

Pac-12 play will get an early start in Week 8 on Thursday as Arizona State hosts Stanford. Kickoff from Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

The Sun Devils have struggled of late by losing three of their last four. Arizona State last took the field on Oct. 6 and lost 28-21 at Colorado. Head coach Herm Edwards is 3–3 in his first season with the program.

Stanford enters Thursday's matchup after losing its last two contests. The Cardinal were defeated by No. 4 Notre Dame on Sept. 29 and then lost at home to Utah on Oct. 6. Running back Bryce Love has struggled in the follow-up to his impressive 2017 campaign. Last season, Love tallied 2,118 yards rushing and he's averaged just 4.3 yards per carry on the year. 

Here's how to watch Thursday's game:

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Stanford: vs. Washington State (10/27), at Washington (11/3), vs. Oregon State (11/10)

Arizona State: at USC (10/27), vs. Utah (11/3), vs. UCLA (11/10)

