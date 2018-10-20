How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee: Luve Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how you can watch Alabama vs. Tennessee online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 20, 2018

No. 1 Alabama heads Knoxville looking to extend an 11-game win streak against SEC rival Tennessee on Saturday.

Alabama (7–0) is coming off of yet another dominant performance with a 39–10 win against Missouri last week. Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa went 12-of-22 for 265 yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Tagovailoa was a full participant in practice this week and expects to play on Saturday. The Crimson Tide defense, which was criticized for giving up 31 points to Arkansas two weeks ago, sacked Missouri quarterback Drew Lock three times in the win and intercepted him twice.

Tennessee (3–3) defeated Auburn 30-24 last week behind quarterback Jarrett Guarantano's 328 yards and two touchdown passes. Senior defensive end Kyle Phillips had his best game of the season, racking up nine tackles and forcing a fumble in the outing. Cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thomspon recorded 12 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception together.

Alabama leads the overall series 55-39-7.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

