Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.
Pullman, Wash., is finally making its College GameDay debut. No. 25 Washington State was plenty hyped up about hosting ESPN's famed college football pregame show for the first time on Saturday morning before its primetime Pac-12 showdown against No. 12 Oregon.
As of Saturday morning, the school's Ol' Crimson flag has been flown on 217 consecutive GameDay broadcasts. Washington State fans have tried to get the show to come to Pullman since October 2003, when the Ol' Crimson GameDay tradition started. It just so happens that on the 15th anniversary of the start of Ol' Crimson's streak, GameDay finally came to campus.
Washington State and Oregon are both 5-1, 2-1 Pac-12. A third conference win this weekend would bump the winning school's standing in the battle for the Pac-12 North title. Saturday morning marks the 96th meeting between the two programs with Oregon holding a 47-41-7 lead in the all-time series. The two teams have met 47 times in Pullman with the Ducks leading the series 25-20-2.
Oregon is looking for its first win against Washington State in the last four seasons, while the Cougars look for their first GameDay win. Ol' Crimson was the center of attention in Pullman, but fans still found other ways to get creative with their signs.
Check out the best signs from Saturday morning:
😬😬😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/01y5ZgSf1H— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018
they probably won’t notice 😬 pic.twitter.com/Hqyn6XMKWh— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018
Best @CollegeGameDay signs... @Uwfootball1 thanks for the miss pic.twitter.com/hqjPPCTB3F— Kevin Brown (@KevinBrown24) October 20, 2018
If you say so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/VhGw4dYSIL— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018
A couple great @Coach_Leach signs from @CollegeGameDay #kxly pic.twitter.com/IF0WHUPYdr— Keith Osso (@OssoKXLY) October 20, 2018
IT’S HARDER THAN IT LOOKS pic.twitter.com/Uzc5Ly9YdO— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018
Ol' Crimson, however, still stole the show.
Mission. Accomplished. #Wave #The #Flag #WaveTheFlag— Ol' Crimson (@olcrimson) October 20, 2018
Worth. The. Wait. pic.twitter.com/XJRUQ5hqyM— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018
WAVE THAT FLAG 👏 pic.twitter.com/0hSjnVfSmq— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018
Today's @CollegeGameDay is 15 years in the making. Congrats @WSUCougFB and Pullman. Wave @olcrimson. Today's your day. Now on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/MqSg9fmdmm— bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) October 20, 2018
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.