Best College GameDay Signs Live From Pullman for Washington State vs. Oregon

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.

By Emily Caron
October 20, 2018

Pullman, Wash., is finally making its College GameDay debut. No. 25 Washington State was plenty hyped up about hosting ESPN's famed college football pregame show for the first time on Saturday morning before its primetime Pac-12 showdown against No. 12 Oregon.

As of Saturday morning, the school's Ol' Crimson flag has been flown on 217 consecutive GameDay broadcasts. Washington State fans have tried to get the show to come to Pullman since October 2003, when the Ol' Crimson GameDay tradition started. It just so happens that on the 15th anniversary of the start of Ol' Crimson's streak, GameDay finally came to campus.

Washington State and Oregon are both 5-1, 2-1 Pac-12. A third conference win this weekend would bump the winning school's standing in the battle for the Pac-12 North title. Saturday morning marks the 96th meeting between the two programs with Oregon holding a 47-41-7 lead in the all-time series. The two teams have met 47 times in Pullman with the Ducks leading the series 25-20-2.

Oregon is looking for its first win against Washington State in the last four seasons, while the Cougars look for their first GameDay win. Ol' Crimson was the center of attention in Pullman, but fans still found other ways to get creative with their signs.

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning: 

 

Ol' Crimson, however, still stole the show.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

