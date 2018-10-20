No. 23 Wisconsin will host Illinois in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. ET.

Illinois (3–3) has only one Big Ten win this season after falling to Purdue 46–7 during Homecoming weekend in Champaign on Saturday. The Illini will have to stop Badger sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor who is second in the nation with 950 yards on the ground.

Wisconsin (4–2) is also coming off a defeat after losing 38–13 to No. 6 Michigan at the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Badgers' other loss this season came against BYU.

Last year, Wisconsin beat Illinois 24–10 in Champaign.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

