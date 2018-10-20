Kansas returns to action when the team goes on the road for a matchup against Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Jayhawks, who are coming off of a bye week, will feature an offense run by coach David Beaty after offensive coordinator Doug Meacham was fired last week. Kansas is last in the Big 12 in yards per play and currently sits at 2–4 on the year. The team's last outing was a 38-22 loss to West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech's offense ranks in the top seven nationally in pass yards and yards per game. Jett Duffey replaced Alan Bowman, who missed last week's game with a collapsed lung, and managed to put up 190 yards and a touchdown in the Red Raiders' 17-14 win against TCU last week. Duffey also rushed for 83 yards and a score.

Texas Tech averaged 60 points in its last two games against Kansas, including a 65-19 win in Lawrence last year.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.