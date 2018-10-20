No. 6 Michigan and No. 24 Michigan State are two top-25 programs from the same state, so naturally the rivalry is very real between the two talented teams. Tensions were high on the field before Saturday's noon kickoff even occurred, but one Wolverine caused a bit more of a scene than most.

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, a junior from Pembroke Pines, Fla., prepared for kickoff by trying to ruin Michigan State's turf field - the center field Spartan logo, in particular.

The Wolverines' defensive co-captain was reportedly involved in an altercation with members of Michigan State's team before the game, several outlets reported. The Spartans made their regular pre-game march down the length of the turf 10 minutes late on Saturday morning, meaning they had to pass by a few unaccommodating Michigan players who had already taken the field. Bush was one of them.

Some pushing and shoving took place before Bush was restrained by Wolverines personnel. After Michigan State finished their march, Bush took his anger out on the field (in the most literal sense possible).

Devin Bush was ruining the Michigan State logo at midfield before the game. pic.twitter.com/dx7GqdwplX — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 20, 2018

Just so everybody knows what today is about 😡😡😡 Devin Bush pic.twitter.com/3KTbPyuCk3 — Devin McKenney (@DeeMac02) October 20, 2018

Bush's antics apparently actually did some damage. Michigan State staff members were seen trying to repair the cleat marks left by the junior linebacker.

You can see the cleat marks MSU grounds staff is trying to repair. pic.twitter.com/7BmFOfXyVH — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 20, 2018

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium.