Watch: Michigan LB Tries to Ruin Michigan State Logo Before Rivalry Game

Tensions ran high in Spartan Stadium between the intrastate rivals before the game even started.

By Emily Caron
October 20, 2018

No. 6 Michigan and No. 24 Michigan State are two top-25 programs from the same state, so naturally the rivalry is very real between the two talented teams. Tensions were high on the field before Saturday's noon kickoff even occurred, but one Wolverine caused a bit more of a scene than most. 

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, a junior from Pembroke Pines, Fla., prepared for kickoff by trying to ruin Michigan State's turf field - the center field Spartan logo, in particular.

The Wolverines' defensive co-captain was reportedly involved in an altercation with members of Michigan State's team before the game, several outlets reported. The Spartans made their regular pre-game march down the length of the turf 10 minutes late on Saturday morning, meaning they had to pass by a few unaccommodating Michigan players who had already taken the field. Bush was one of them.

Some pushing and shoving took place before Bush was restrained by Wolverines personnel. After Michigan State finished their march, Bush took his anger out on the field (in the most literal sense possible).

Bush's antics apparently actually did some damage. Michigan State staff members were seen trying to repair the cleat marks left by the junior linebacker.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. 

 

