No. 22 Mississippi State visits No. 5 LSU on Saturday, Oct. 20 for a primetime SEC showdown.

LSU (6-1) will face its fifth top-25 opponent this season on Saturday after upsetting the now No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs 36-16 in Week 7 on their way to facing Mississippi State's same-named Bulldogs in Week 8. Tigers QB Joe Burrow completed 15-of-30 attempts for 200 yards for zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Three rushing touchdowns and five made field goals allowed LSU to hand Georgia it's first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs (4-2) enter Week 8 fresh off of a bye week after beating Auburn 23-9 in Week 7. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald ran for two touchdowns while throwing for just 69 yards and one interception. The Tigers were unable to score a single touchdown in response to overcome the Bulldogs, who walked away with their first conference win of the season. Mississippi State hopes to improve to 2-2 in the SEC at LSU, while the Tigers look to hold off a second loss.

How to watch:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online with WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Mississippi State: vs. Texas A&M (10/27), at Louisiana Tech (11/3), at Alabama (11/10)

LSU: vs. Alabama (11/3), at Arkansas (11/10), at Rice (11/17)