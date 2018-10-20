No. 16 NC State hosts No. 3 Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium as both schools are coming off bye weeks.

As the only undefeated schools left in the conference, Saturday's game will likely decide the ACC Atlantic Division.

Clemson has won the last six contests between the two programs. Last year, the Tigers trailed the Wolfpack until the third quarter, which ended with Tavien Feaster's 89-yard touchdown. Later, K'Von Wallace picked off Ryan Finley in the final play to secure Clemson's 38-31 lead.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next three games:

NC State: at Syracuse (10/27), vs. Florida State (11/3), vs. Wake Forest (11/8)

Clemson: at Florida State (10/27), vs. Louisville (11/3), at Boston College (11/10)