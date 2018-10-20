Nebraska Defeats Minnesota, Notches First Win of Scott Frost Era

Minnesota and Rutgers are now the only Big Ten teams without a conference win in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 20, 2018

Nebraska snapped its six-game losing streak to start the 2018 season on Saturday, defeating Minnesota 52–28 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The victory marked the first win of Scott Frost's tenure with the Cornhuskers. 

Saturday's victory ended a brutal streak for Nebraska that included losses to former Big 12 rival Colorado and a defeat at Troy. The Cornhuskers led Northwestern 31–24 with under two minutes to play last week, but allowed the Wildcats to drive 99 yards to tie the game in regulation. Northwestern ultimately won on a field goal in overtime.

But Nebraska's woes ended in a home blowout on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 25 of 29 passes, throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns. The Cornhuskers added 385 yards rushing, gashing the Gophers' defense throughout. 

Watch a pair of Martinez's touchdown tosses below:

Nebraska could notch its second win of the season next week as it hosts Bethune Cookman. Reaching .500 seems like a longshot, though. The Cornhuskers still have to face Ohio State, Michigan State and Iowa before season's end. 

