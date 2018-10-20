How to Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Ohio State vs. Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 20.

By Jenna West
October 20, 2018

No. 2 Ohio State will visit Purdue on Saturday night as the Buckeyes look to continue their undefeated streak.

Last week, Ohio State (7-0) defeated Minnesota 30-14, as sophomore Dwayne Haskins became the first Buckeye quarterback to throw back-to-back 400-yard games. Haskins went 33-for-44 with 412 yards and three touchdowns.

Purdue (3-3) is coming off of a 46-7 romping over Illinois. Quarterback David Blough went 25-for-36 with 377 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. 

The Buckeyes and Boilermakers last met in 2013. Ohio State destroyed Purdue 56-0, with Braxton Miller throwing for 233 yards and four touchdowns.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

