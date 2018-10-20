No. 9 Oklahoma will visit TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, for a Saturday matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Following a bye week, Oklahoma's last game was a thrilling 48–45 loss to Texas in the Red River Showdown. Since the loss, Mike Stoops was let go as the Sooners defensive coordinator. The Oklahoma defense gave up 501 yards of total offense in the loss. Assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach Ruffin McNeill will serve as the defensive coordinator for the Sooners (5–1).

TCU (3–2) is coming off a 17–14 loss to Texas Tech.

Last season, Oklahoma beat TCU 38–20 behind a strong performance from then quarterback Baker Mayfield and star running back Rodney Anderson who is out for the rest of the 2018 season with an injury.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game online on WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Oklahoma: vs. Kansas State (10/27), at Texas Tech (11/3), vs. Oklahoma State (11/10),

TCU: at Kansas (10/27), vs. Kansas State (11/3), vs. Oklahoma State (11/10)