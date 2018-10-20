No. 12 Oregon visits Washington State on Saturday for a Pac-12 matchup at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Oregon (5–1) comes into the matchup with a 30–27 overtime win against Washington last week. C.J. Verdell scored on a six-yard run to give the Ducks the win. Verdell finished with 111 yards. Washington kicker Peyton Henry missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Washington State (5-1) has won two straight games with its most recent victory a 56–37 beating of Oregon State. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw for 430 yards and five touchdowns. The Cougars scored 28 straight second half points to win.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.