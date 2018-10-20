Oregon vs. Washington State: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Oregon vs. Washington State online or on television on Oct. 20. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 20, 2018

No. 12 Oregon visits Washington State on Saturday for a Pac-12 matchup at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Oregon (5–1) comes into the matchup with a 30–27 overtime win against Washington last week. C.J. Verdell scored on a six-yard run to give the Ducks the win. Verdell finished with 111 yards. Washington kicker Peyton Henry missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Washington State (5-1) has won two straight games with its most recent victory a 56–37 beating of Oregon State. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw for 430 yards and five touchdowns. The Cougars scored 28 straight second half points to win.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

