This probably wasn't part of the running back's intended route.
Syracuse running back Moe Neal took a second quarter hand off from senior quarterback Eric Dungey straight up the center of the field and right through a referee.
The 5'11" junior absolutley trucked the unsuspecting official during Syracuse's first drive of the second quarter in their double-overtime win over North Carolina Saturday.
While the referee was absolutely flattened, Neal remained upright and proceeded to run the ball for 24 yards to the North Carolina 43 for a first down for the Orange after colliding with the official.
A touchdown pass in double overtime brought Syracuse another ACC win with the 40-37 victory, advancing to 4-2-1 and 1-2-1 in conference contests. The Orange takes on NC State next in the Dome on Oct. 27.