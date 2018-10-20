Watch: Syracuse Running Back Absolutely Trucks Official in Accidental Collision

SportsCenter/Twitter

This probably wasn't part of the running back's intended route.

By Emily Caron
October 20, 2018

Syracuse running back Moe Neal took a second quarter hand off from senior quarterback Eric Dungey straight up the center of the field and right through a referee.

The 5'11" junior absolutley trucked the unsuspecting official during Syracuse's first drive of the second quarter in their double-overtime win over North Carolina Saturday.

While the referee was absolutely flattened, Neal remained upright and proceeded to run the ball for 24 yards to the North Carolina 43 for a first down for the Orange after colliding with the official.

A touchdown pass in double overtime brought Syracuse another ACC win with the 40-37 victory, advancing to 4-2-1 and 1-2-1 in conference contests. The Orange takes on NC State next in the Dome on Oct. 27.

