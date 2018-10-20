USC is back on the road as the team prepares to take on Utah on Saturday for a game that could decide the Pac-12 South division.

The Trojans (4–2) come into Saturday's matchup having won three-straight games, including a 31-20 win against then-ranked Colorado last week. Quarterback JT Daniels completed 18 of 35 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the outing. With a chance to take full control of the division, USC will be looking for consistency to right the team's recent shaky performances.

Utah (4–2) is also coming in hot, having beaten Stanford 40-21 and Arizona 42-10 to earn back-to-back wins. The Utes have the second-best scoring average in the conference this month and lead the Pac-12 with 10 touchdowns. The team's suddenly explosive offense has been led by running back Zack Moss, who has 617 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.

Utah beat USC in the two teams's last two games at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: PAC-12 Network

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.