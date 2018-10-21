Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has sat atop plenty of 2019 mock drafts during an impressive junior season with the Ducks, but NFL teams may have to wait to make Herbert their next franchise quarterback.

Herbert is "far more likely" to return to Oregon for his senior season than enter the NFL draft per CBS Sports's Jason La Canfora, following the path of former Pac-12 quarterback Andrew Luck.

"Numerous sources said that there is a very strong sentiment from the Oregon program that Herbert will remain in school for 2019," La Canfora wrote on Sunday morning. "Several scouts from NFL teams who have held informal discussions with friends and contacts on the Oregon staff said they would be very surprised if the quarterback opted to turn pro this spring."

A Eugene, Ore. native, Herbert is in his third season as the Ducks' starter, amassing 52 touchdowns in 23 starts. The 6'6" quarterback has thrown for 1883 yards in seven games this season, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 record.

While Herbert has emerged as the top quarterback prospect for the class of 2019, the cupboards aren't bare at the position. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock and West Virginia signal caller Will Grier are considered first-round selections for the 2019 draft, while Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins could also be selected in the first 32 picks.