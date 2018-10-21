Report: Oregon QB Justin Herbert Likely to Wait on NFL Draft, Return for Senior Season

Herbert has thrown for 1883 yards and 18 touchdowns in seven games this season. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 21, 2018

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has sat atop plenty of 2019 mock drafts during an impressive junior season with the Ducks, but NFL teams may have to wait to make Herbert their next franchise quarterback. 

Herbert is "far more likely" to return to Oregon for his senior season than enter the NFL draft per CBS Sports's Jason La Canfora, following the path of former Pac-12 quarterback Andrew Luck. 

"Numerous sources said that there is a very strong sentiment from the Oregon program that Herbert will remain in school for 2019," La Canfora wrote on Sunday morning. "Several scouts from NFL teams who have held informal discussions with friends and contacts on the Oregon staff said they would be very surprised if the quarterback opted to turn pro this spring."

A Eugene, Ore. native, Herbert is in his third season as the Ducks' starter, amassing 52 touchdowns in 23 starts. The 6'6" quarterback has thrown for 1883 yards in seven games this season, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 record. 

While Herbert has emerged as the top quarterback prospect for the class of 2019, the cupboards aren't bare at the position. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock and West Virginia signal caller Will Grier are considered first-round selections for the 2019 draft, while Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins could also be selected in the first 32 picks. 

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)