Purdue superfan Tyler Trent celebrated the Boilermakers' 49-20 win over No. 2 Ohio State with the team after predicting they would topple the Buckeyes.

Trent, a Purdue student who had to pull out of school as his battle with bone cancer intensified, made his prediction in an ESPN feature that debuted on Saturday morning.

"I knew we had a chance, but I didn't think it would be [49–20.] That's for sure," Trent later told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi.

After the game, the team presented Trent with the game ball.

"Thanks for leaving your heart out on the field and showing the nation what being a Boilermaker is all about," Trent said in the locker room.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm's press conference began with an opening statement from Trent. Quarterback David Blough had a touching moment with Trent at the press conference, telling Trent how much he means to him.

"I love you, man," Blough said. "I thought about you every time we took the field."

Coach Brohm's postgame press conference fittingly began with an opening statement from @theTylerTrent. Coach then went on to talk about how proud he is of his team. #TylerStrong #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/nOdd5glT94 — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) October 21, 2018

Proud to be a boilermaker. Love you family 🖤💛🚂 — Tyler Trent (@theTylerTrent) October 21, 2018

New Orleans Saints quarterback and former Boilermaker Drew Brees congratulated Purdue and Trent on the win.

"@TylerTrent you willed it to happen and it did!!!" Brees tweeted.

Congrats @BoilerFootball You make us proud. @theTylerTrent you willed it to happen and it did!!!! Proud to be a Boilermaker! #TYLERSTRONG — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) October 21, 2018

The Boilermakers honored Trent before the game by replacing the traditional "IU Sucks" chant with "Cancer Sucks."

Boilermakers come in all shapes and sizes, ethnicities and nationalities, ages and incomes. Saturday brings us together and tonight we unite in support of one of our own.



This one's for you, Tyler. #CancerSucks pic.twitter.com/x6G798tiFI — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 20, 2018

Trent enrolled as a student at Purdue in September 2017. He met Brohm while camping out for tickets to Purdue's game against Michigan last season. The encounter lead to Trent becoming an honorary team captain.

After his bone cancer spread to his spine, Trent had to leave school this fall but continued to remain close to the team.

When Purdue beat Nebraska in September, members of the football team visited Trent at his home and brought him the game ball.

Purdue student and super fan Tyler Trent fought hard to become a Boilermaker.



Now, as he battles bone cancer, his Purdue football family is fighting for him.



(📍 @exxonmobil) pic.twitter.com/fYnfEXX0dx — ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2018

"To me, he looks like a Boilermaker," said Blough. "He looks like somebody who’s going to fight until there is no fight."