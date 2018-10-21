Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent Celebrates With Team After Predicting Win Over Ohio State

Screenshot/Twitter

Trent, who had to leave Purdue after bone cancer spread to his spine, predicted that the Boilermakers would beat Ohio State.

By Jenna West
October 21, 2018

Purdue superfan Tyler Trent celebrated the Boilermakers' 49-20 win over No. 2 Ohio State with the team after predicting they would topple the Buckeyes.

Trent, a Purdue student who had to pull out of school as his battle with bone cancer intensified, made his prediction in an ESPN feature that debuted on Saturday morning. 

"I knew we had a chance, but I didn't think it would be [49–20.] That's for sure," Trent later told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi.

After the game, the team presented Trent with the game ball.

"Thanks for leaving your heart out on the field and showing the nation what being a Boilermaker is all about," Trent said in the locker room.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm's press conference began with an opening statement from Trent. Quarterback David Blough had a touching moment with Trent at the press conference, telling Trent how much he means to him.

"I love you, man," Blough said. "I thought about you every time we took the field."

New Orleans Saints quarterback and former Boilermaker Drew Brees congratulated Purdue and Trent on the win. 

"@TylerTrent you willed it to happen and it did!!!" Brees tweeted.

The Boilermakers honored Trent before the game by replacing the traditional "IU Sucks" chant with "Cancer Sucks."

Trent enrolled as a student at Purdue in September 2017. He met Brohm while camping out for tickets to Purdue's game against Michigan last season. The encounter lead to Trent becoming an honorary team captain. 

After his bone cancer spread to his spine, Trent had to leave school this fall but continued to remain close to the team.

When Purdue beat Nebraska in September, members of the football team visited Trent at his home and brought him the game ball.

"To me, he looks like a Boilermaker," said Blough. "He looks like somebody who’s going to fight until there is no fight."

