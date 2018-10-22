TCU Suspends Wide Receiver KaVontae Turpin After He Was Arrested for Assault

KaVontae Turpin was arrested for allegedly assualting someone.

By Associated Press
October 22, 2018

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU receiver and standout returner KaVontae Turpin has been suspended from the team following his arrest over the weekend on an assault charge.

According to Tarrant County jail records, Turpin was booked Sunday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. There were no other details attached to the online jail record.

Coach Gary Patterson said Monday he hadn’t yet seen the police report and was waiting to receive more information. The coach said Turpin probably won’t play Saturday at Kansas.

Turpin’s arrest came after he had a 99-yard kickoff return in a 52-27 home loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. Along with his school-record sixth career special teams touchdown, he also had a 41-yard touchdown catch.

