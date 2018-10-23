LSU fans are taking action in response to junior linebacker Devin White's controversial targeting suspension by raising more than $6,000 for #FreeDevinWhite billboards to be placed near the SEC's headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama.

White was ejected during No. 4 LSU's 19–3 win against Mississippi State last week after being flagged for targeting on quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. Because the ejection came in the second half, White is forced to miss the first half of the team’s next game, which happens to be LSU’s biggest test of the season, against top-ranked Alabama on Nov. 3. The call drew ire from many inside Tiger Stadium and the outrage carried over to Twitter during the game.

SEC officials said there is no appeals process and therefore the decision would not be overturned.

In response to White's suspension, LSU fan Edward H., from Lafayette, started a #FreeDevinWhite GoFundMe campaign on Monday. It has raised $6,235 as of Tuesday afternoon to put up a billboard for two weeks in downtown Birmingham and on I-65.

"We'll fund as many billboards as possible, with any excess funding going as a donation toward the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, in honor of Devin's love of horses," the campaign page says.

The fundraising goal was first set at $2,305 before it increased to $4,150.

Kickoff between LSU and Alabama is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS.