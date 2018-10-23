How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 27, 2018

Kansas State heads to Norman on Saturday after a bye week for a Big 12 matchup against No. 8 Oklahoma.

The Sooners (6–1, 3–1) are coming off of a 52–27 statement win at TCU. Quarterback Kyler Murray added to his list of Heisman-worthy performances with a 213-yard and four-touchdown showing in last week's game. Running backs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon also played major roles in the win. Brooks rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Sermon had 110 yards and two scores on 17 carries. 

The Wildcats (3–4, 1–3) are coming off a 31–12 win over Oklahoma State that ended a three-game slide. Kansas State limited the Cowboys to 311 yards and forced two turnovers in the win. Running back Alex Barnes carried the team with 181 yards rushing and four scores.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

