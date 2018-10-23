Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith and his ex-wife Courtney have reached a three-year mutual protection order, according to college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

Zach also pled guilty to disorderly conduct in agreement to reduce his criminal trespassing charge in May, reports McMurphy.

Courtney Smith’s Domestic Violence Protection Order issued today against her ex-husband Zach Smith, the respondent, effective thru Oct. 10, 2021 pic.twitter.com/gwggjjyKsg — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 23, 2018

Zach tweeted a statement discussing why he and his ex-wife agreed to the order.

"I have made sure that we agreed to a Mutual Protection Order so that I am never in a situation to get falsely or wrongfully accused of anything in my life," he wrote.

Charges dropped. Cases dismissed. Faith, patience & the truth will always prevail. pic.twitter.com/TNxkGGh4DR — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) October 23, 2018

Ohio State fired Zach Smith on July 23 after an order of protection had been filed against him and other reports surfaced about past incidents involving the Smiths. When asked about a 2015 domestic violence allegation against Zach Smith at Big Ten media days on July 24, head coach Urban Meyer dismissed it saying, "I don't know who creates a story like this."

McMurphy later reported that Meyer might have known about that allegation against Zach Smith because Courtney Smith texted Meyer’s wife, Shelley, with details and photos of the abuse.

The university placed Meyer on administrative leave in early August while it investigated his management of the allegations. He was later suspended for the first three games of the season without pay after an independent investigation found that he mishandled the situation.