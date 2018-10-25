How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How you can watch West Virginia go against Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 25.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 25, 2018

The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Baylor Bears Thursday, Oct. 25 in a Big 12 contest.

West Virginia has not taken the field since suffering its first loss of the season in a 30-14 contest against Iowa State. The Mountaineers are No. 13 in the nation at 5-1 and tied for second in the Big 12 with Oklahoma and Texas Tech with a 3-1 conference record. In the road loss back on Oct. 13, quarterback Will Grier went just 11-for-15 for 100 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Baylor is also coming into this game after taking a loss from Oct. 13. The Bears fell to Texas 23-17 in a contest in which they kept the Longhorns scoreless in the second half and had a chance at a game-tying score on the final play from the Texas 17-yard line. Baylor is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, which has it tied with Iowa State for fifth.

Last season when they met, The Mountaineers came away with a 38-36 victory.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on FOX Sports Go.

Next Three Games

West Virginia: at No. 6 Texas (11/3), vs. TCU (11/10), at Oklahoma State (11/17)

Baylor: vs. Oklahoma State (11/3), at Iowa State (11/10), vs. TCU (11/17)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)