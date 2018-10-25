The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Baylor Bears Thursday, Oct. 25 in a Big 12 contest.

West Virginia has not taken the field since suffering its first loss of the season in a 30-14 contest against Iowa State. The Mountaineers are No. 13 in the nation at 5-1 and tied for second in the Big 12 with Oklahoma and Texas Tech with a 3-1 conference record. In the road loss back on Oct. 13, quarterback Will Grier went just 11-for-15 for 100 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Baylor is also coming into this game after taking a loss from Oct. 13. The Bears fell to Texas 23-17 in a contest in which they kept the Longhorns scoreless in the second half and had a chance at a game-tying score on the final play from the Texas 17-yard line. Baylor is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, which has it tied with Iowa State for fifth.

Last season when they met, The Mountaineers came away with a 38-36 victory.

Next Three Games

West Virginia: at No. 6 Texas (11/3), vs. TCU (11/10), at Oklahoma State (11/17)

Baylor: vs. Oklahoma State (11/3), at Iowa State (11/10), vs. TCU (11/17)