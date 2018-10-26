No. 2 Clemson looks to continue its perfect season when they take on Florida State on the road on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The Tigers (7–0) are coming off of a 41–7 win against No. 22 NC State last week. The beatdown was led by a 308-yard and one-touchdown performance from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Running back Travis Etienne added to Clemson's lead with three touchdowns of his own. Tee Higgins led the team in receiving with 119 yards and a score.

Florida State (4–3) is also coming off of a win after the Seminoles took down Wake Forest 38–17. Deondre Francois went 29-of-40 for 353 yards and two touchdowns in the outing, while Cam Akers added 98 yards and two scores on 13 rushing attempts. Florida State will look to slow down a hot Clemson offense after recording five sacks during last week's game.

Clemson is 3-0 against Florida State over the last three seasons.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online on WatchESPN.