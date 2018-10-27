Best College GameDay Signs Live From Jacksonville for Florida vs. Georgia

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.

By Emily Caron
October 27, 2018

For the first time since 2005, ESPN's College GameDay is live from Jacksonville for the annual rivalry matchup between the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 9 Florida Gators. The then-No. 16 Gators defeated the then-No. 4 Bulldogs, 14-10, the last time GameDay visited for the Florida-Georgia game 13 years ago.

The two teams will face off at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The top-10 SEC showdown will also be broadcast on the SEC Network's SEC Nation pregame show. This is the first time that the two shows have ever chosen to broadcast from the same game for a regular season game. 

Georgia holds a 50-43-2 all-time advantage in the series. In Jacksonville, UGA holds a slight 44-40-1 lead in the series over the Gators. This is GameDay's fourth appearance in Jacksonville for the annual matchup, also known as the "World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party." 

The Bulldogs beat Florida 42–7 in last season's late October clash.

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning: 

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN's travelling road show will broadcast live from another storied SEC rivalry next weekend when take on the much-anticipated Alabama-LSU matchup in Baton Rouge.

