No. 7 Georgia hosts No. 9 Florida at EverBank Field on Saturday as SEC play rolls on. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks.

Last week, Georgia (6–1) loss to No. 4 LSU 36–16 at Tiger Stadium. The Bulldog offense was stymied as the Tigers converted four fourth-and-short attempts to turn it into 13 points.

Florida is coming off a 37–27 win over Vanderbilt. The Gators rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Commodores and matched the largest road comeback in school history. In the second quarter, both teams got into a scuffle on the field which featured coaches yelling at each other.

Last season, Georgia beat Florida 42–7.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial of fuboTV.