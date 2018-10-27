Clemson's 59-10 blowout win at Florida State on Saturday caused a number of Seminoles fans to leave Doak Campbell Stadium early, but one fan decided to use the time to enjoy the sunshine in Tallahassee and crack open a book.

The fan in question looked to be in the early chapters of Gillian Flynn's 2009 novel Dark Places as the Tigers led Florida State 52-3 late in the third quarter. The dark thriller is a fitting choice while watching the Seminoles, who now sit 2–4 in the ACC in the first year with head coach Willie Taggert.

How bad are things at Florida State? Well... pic.twitter.com/hm4LIVe7SQ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 27, 2018

Saturday's loss tied the largest margin of defeat in Florida State history, matching a 49-point loss at Florida in 1973. Saturday marked the Seminoles' worst-ever home loss.

The Seminoles couldn't slow down Clemson's passing attack on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns, while the Tigers added another three scores on the ground. Florida State committed 16 penalties for 140 yards on the afternoon, turning the ball over twice.

Florida State's schedule doesn't get much easier to close the season. The Seminoles will play No. 22 N.C. State on Nov. 3, then face No. 3 Notre Dame on Nov. 10. They will close their season at home against No. 9 Florida on Nov. 24.