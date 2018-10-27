How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State: Online, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Iowa vs. Penn State online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 27, 2018

No. 17 Penn State and No. 18 Iowa go head-to-head on Saturday in a Big 10 matchup at Beaver Stadium

The Nittany Lions (5–2) lost two close back-to-back games against Ohio State and Michigan State before barely holding on to beat Indiana 33-28 last week. Trace McSorley's 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns led Penn State. A win on Saturday would be Penn State's first over a ranked opponent.

Iowa (6–1) hopes to stay in a tight Big Ten West race with a fourth-straight win on Saturday. The team's latest victory was a 23-0 shutout win over Maryland. Nathan Stanley went 11-of-22 for 86 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the game. Running backs Ivory Kelly-Martin and Mekhi Sargent rushed for 98 and 54 yards, respectively.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online WatchESPN.

