Kansas pulled off its first Big 12 win since November 2016 on Saturday, defeating TCU 27–26 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. The Horned Frogs looked determined to deny the upset bid late in the fourth quarter, but a key fumble on the final drive brought the Jayhawks' faithful a long-awaited victory.

Sitting at first-and-goal at the Jayhawks' nine-yard line, TCU running back Darius Anderson took a handoff with just over a minute remaining, looking to find the endzone and take the lead. Anderson ran into trouble after taking a handoff from the shotgun, though, bumping into offensive lineman Ian Burnette, popping the ball onto the turf and into the arms of a Kansas defender. The Jayhawks' recovery secured their third victory of 2018.

Watch Anderson's butt fumble below:

Here's the butt fumble in TCU-Kansas. Wow. pic.twitter.com/6YjxewAKbm — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 27, 2018

Kansas improved to 3–5, 1–4 Big 12 with the victory, now tied with Kansas State in the conference cellar. TCU continued its dissapointing 2018 with Saturday's loss, now losing three straight after a 2–0 start.