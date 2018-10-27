TCU and Kansas meet for Big 12 conference action on Saturday when the two teams go head-to-head at KU Memorial Stadium.

TCU (3–4) will be looking to get back to .500 with a win after losing four of their last five games. Their last loss was a 52-27 beatdown against Oklahoma. Michael Collins threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns on seven completed passes and rushed for 36 yards in the outing.

Kansas (2–5) hope to snap a four-game losing streak following a 48-16 loss to Texas Tech last week. Peyton Bender threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and was sacked three times during the game. Pooka Williams Jr. added 70 yards on the ground.

TCU and Kansas are ranked seventh and last in the Big 12, respectively.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.