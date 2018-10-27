How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch TCU vs. Kansas online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 27, 2018

TCU and Kansas meet for Big 12 conference action on Saturday when the two teams go head-to-head at KU Memorial Stadium.

TCU (3–4) will be looking to get back to .500 with a win after losing four of their last five games. Their last loss was a 52-27 beatdown against Oklahoma. Michael Collins threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns on seven completed passes and rushed for 36 yards in the outing. 

Kansas (2–5) hope to snap a four-game losing streak following a 48-16 loss to Texas Tech last week. Peyton Bender threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and was sacked three times during the game. Pooka Williams Jr. added 70 yards on the ground.

TCU and Kansas are ranked seventh and last in the Big 12, respectively.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)