No. 6 Texas aims to extend its unbeaten run in Big 12 play on Saturday when they travel to Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys (4-3) will host the Longhorns at home after a much-needed bye week followed a 31-12 loss at Kansas State in Week 7. Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius completed 17-of-35 for 184 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. Cornelius ran the ball into the end zone himself in the fourth for the team's only touchdown of the game. The Cowboys are just 1-3 in the Big 12, while Texas remains undefeated in conference contests.

Following a season opening loss to Maryland, the Longhorns have locked in six straight wins going into Week 9's game against Oklahoma State. Their strong 6-1 season sent Texas soaring in the polls to the No. 6 slot. The team will travel to Stillwater following a midseason bye week that came after the Longhorns defeated Baylor, 23-17. Texas QB Shane Buechele went 20-of-34 for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception while sophomore Sam Ehlinger stepped in and completed 4-of-5 attempts for 35 yards and a handoff to junior receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey who ran another TD in on the ground.

Both teams look to start the second half of the season off strong on Saturday.

How to watch:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch live online with WatchESPN.