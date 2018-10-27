Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley exited the Nittany Lions' matchup vs. Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, heading to the sidelines with an injured right leg. The senior was replaced by redshirt junior Tommy Stevens, who registered two completions in four attempts.

McSorley returned to action late in the second quarter. His pass line wasn't pretty in the first half, but he did rip off a touchdown run to kick off the second half, sprinting 51 yards to give the Nittany Lions a 24-17 lead at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA.

Watch McSorley's touchdown run below:

We're no doctors, but sure looks like @McSorley_IX's leg is OK.@PennStateFball takes the lead early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/N6Hq5ofpIW — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 27, 2018

A three-year starter, McSorley entered Saturday with 1,462 passing yards on the season along with 11 touchdowns. McSorley has added eight rushing touchdowns prior to the matchup with Iowa.

