Watch: Trace McSorley Injures Knee in First Half, Rips off Long Touchdown Run in Second Half

McSorley was on the bench for two series, sitting as backup Tommy Stevens went 2-4 for 27 yards.

By Michael Shapiro
October 27, 2018

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley exited the Nittany Lions' matchup vs. Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, heading to the sidelines with an injured right leg. The senior was replaced by redshirt junior Tommy Stevens, who registered two completions in four attempts. 

McSorley returned to action late in the second quarter. His pass line wasn't pretty in the first half, but he did rip off a touchdown run to kick off the second half, sprinting 51 yards to give the Nittany Lions a 24-17 lead at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. 

Watch McSorley's touchdown run below: 

A three-year starter, McSorley entered Saturday with 1,462 passing yards on the season along with 11 touchdowns. McSorley has added eight rushing touchdowns prior to the matchup with Iowa.

Follow along live here

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)