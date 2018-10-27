No. 14 Washington State goes on the road for the fourth time this season to take on No. 24 Stanford on Saturday.

The Cougars (6–1, 3–1) won their third-straight game last week with a 34–20 victory over No. 12 Oregon. The team took a 27-0 lead into the halftime locker room before holding on late to seal the win. Quarterback Gardner Minshew went 39-of-51 for 323 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the outing.

Stanford (5–2, 3–1) snapped two-game losing streak with a 20-13 win over Arizona State. After struggling early, the team scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and snatched three turnovers.

Stanford is currently second in their division, while Washington State is third.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Watch online on FuboTV.