How to Watch Washington State vs. Stanford: Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Washington State vs. Stanford online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 27, 2018

No. 14 Washington State goes on the road for the fourth time this season to take on No. 24 Stanford on Saturday.

The Cougars (6–1, 3–1) won their third-straight game last week with a 34–20 victory over No. 12 Oregon. The team took a 27-0 lead into the halftime locker room before holding on late to seal the win. Quarterback Gardner Minshew went 39-of-51 for 323 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the outing.

Stanford (5–2, 3–1) snapped two-game losing streak with a 20-13 win over Arizona State. After struggling early, the team scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and snatched three turnovers.

Stanford is currently second in their division, while Washington State is third.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Watch online on FuboTV. Sign up now for a seven-day free trial.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)