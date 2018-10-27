No. 20 Wisconsin goes head-to-head with division-leading Northwestern on Saturday for a pivotal Big Ten West showdown.

The Badgers (5–2) will be looking for their second-straight road win when the team travels to Evanston. Wisconsin seeks its 17th-straight bowl game appearance. The team is coming off of a 49–20 win over Illinois last week. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook went 13-of-22 for 188 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the outing. Running back Taiwan Deal rushed for 111 yards and two scores on 12 carries. Jonathan Taylor added another 159 yards on the ground.

The Wildcats (4–3) are riding a three-game win streak into Saturday and are fresh off of a 18–15 win against Rutgers last week. Northwestern has won five of their last eight home games.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on FOX Sports Go.