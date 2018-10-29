USC head coach Clay Helton will assume play-calling duties the school announced on Monday. Offensive coordinator Tee Martin will remain in his role, "assisting with the weekly organization of the practice and game plan and assisting on game days," per USC.

Helton served as USC's offensive coordinator from 2013-15 before being named head coach midway through the 2015 season.

Helton's move to call plays wasn't the only shake-up to USC's offensive coaching staff on Monday. The Trojans relieved offensive line coach Neil Callaway of his duties, ending his tenure with the programs after three seasons.

"I felt it was an appropriate time to become more involved in the offense as we continue to develop our team for the future," Helton said in a statement provided by the university. "Tee and I have had conversations about this decision and he was supportive. He has done a tremendous job here. He will stay involved with the offense as he remains the offensive coordinator, helps put together our practice and game plans and serves as my offensive eyes during games."

USC ranks No. 8 in the Pac-12 in points per game, leading only UCLA in yards per game.

The Trojans will face Oregon State on Saturday riding a two-game losing streak, most recently falling 38-35 to Arizona State. They currently sit third in the Pac-12 South with a record of 4–4, 3–3 Pac-12.