Ohio State coach Urban Meyer does not plan on leaving his post with the Buckeyes anytime soon.

During his weekly news conference on Monday, Meyer told reporters he intends to return to the team in 2019 despite speculation that he would step down and retire at the end of the season.

"I plan on coaching," Meyer said when asked about the rumors.

When asked whether or not he would "for sure" be back at Ohio State next year, Meyer answered yes.

Reports of possible tension within the Ohio State athletic department surfaced after No. 8 Ohio State's 49–20 loss to Purdue two weeks ago. That, coupled with Meyer's sideline demeanor, led analysts to believe that the coach's time with the team could be coming to an end. Meyer took a leave of absence from coaching Florida in 2009 due to ongoing health concerns. One year later, the long-time coach resigned to focus on health and family.

When asked about his health, Meyer insisted he was fine. "I want Ohio State to be successful in the worst way," he said. "I don't want people to worry about me."

"The games have gotten me for 30 years," Meyer added. "We're not playing well, and I'm one of those guys that I want to help fix the issue, like all coaches do. I'm not sure what anguished means; pissed, upset. When you see some of the things we're doing, it's really uncharacteristic of our teams. That might be what it looks like."

Ohio State will host Nebraska on Saturday.