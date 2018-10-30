Rutgers Linebacker Izaia Bullock Charged With Two Counts of Attempted Murder

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Scarlet Knights dismissed Bullock from the team Tuesday after his arrest. 

By Emily Caron
October 30, 2018

Rutgers dismissed linebacker Izaia Bullock from the football program Tuesday after the 22-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement

The Piscataway, N.J. native "initiated a plot to murder the family members of an acquaintance" on Monday, Oct. 29, according to the statement. The intended victims are not affiliated with Rutgers University and were not injured. 

Bullock was charged after an investigation by the Rutgers University Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. He is in police custody awaiting a court appearance, according to the prosecutor's office, before a first appearance in Superior Court in New Brunswick.

Bullock is no longer on the Scarlet Knights' online football roster. The university said in a statement that he will face disciplinary proceedings. 

The junior linebacker and Linden High School alum appeared in one game for Rutgers but did not register any statistics. Bullock played with the Gattaca Football Club prior to joining Rutgers team. 

.
