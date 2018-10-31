Maryland fired head coach DJ Durkin Wednesday night, just one day after the university accepted the board of regents's recommendation to reinstate him in the wake of an investigation into the culture of his football program. President Wallace D. Loh announced the move in a statement, and several Maryland players responded to the news on social media.

Since the passing of 19-year-old O-lineman Jordan McNair in June, offensive lineman Ellis McKennie, who was also a former high school teammate of McNair’s, has been one of Durkin's most outspoken critics. McKennie was one of the first Terps players to speak out as the news broke.

It’s crazy what a little pressure will do. — Ellis McKennie (@emck_cubed97) October 31, 2018

ITS NEVER THE WRONG TIME TO DO WHATS RIGHT! — Ellis McKennie (@emck_cubed97) October 31, 2018

Pressure busts pipes doesn’t it?? — Tre Watson (@MDQue_33) October 31, 2018

Most certainly does! Don’t let anyone tell you your voice doesn’t matter! https://t.co/WythWS6Atc — Ellis McKennie (@emck_cubed97) October 31, 2018

McKennie also shared teammate Michael Cornwell's reaction.

"True peace is not merely the absence of tension: it's the presence of justice" pic.twitter.com/9zzJqsXXyq — Michael Cornwell (@mikecorn5) October 31, 2018

McNair's passing sparked a deeper look into the program after reports of a culture of intimidation, fear, abuse and bullying surfaced. Durkin had been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 11 as an independent investigation into Maryland football's culture was conducted. Despite finding that the program had "several failures," the board of regents still recommended to reinstate Durkin.

McKennie voiced his disappointment earlier this week when the board announced their recommendation, as did several of his Terps teammates. Public backlash was widespread, from Maryland players to McNair's parents all the way to Maryland's governor Larry Hogan and congressman Anthony G. Brown.

The junior lineman was also one of three members of the Maryland football team to reportedly walk out of the team meeting Tuesday after learning that head coach DJ Durkin would be returning.

Every Saturday my teammates and I have to kneel before the memorial of our fallen teammate. Yet a group of people do not have the courage to hold anyone accountable for his death. If only they could have the courage that Jordan had. It’s never the wrong time to do what’s right. pic.twitter.com/AaZVmLGTtS — Ellis McKennie (@emck_cubed97) October 30, 2018

Bruh you know I’m right here with you. Accountability is something people apparently struggle too much with and yet it doesn’t hurt them, but it comes right to us and led to the position we’re in today https://t.co/HoYkAWljJ5 — Tre Watson (@MDQue_33) October 31, 2018

At the end of the day, a YOUNG life was lost. My brother, teammate. And to boil it down to even horrific matters, a paycheck was chosen over that life. Through whatever and forever, I live for Jordan Martin McNair. https://t.co/YX18QH6Pl5 — Tyran Hunt (@tyranjhunt) October 31, 2018

Situation doesn’t sit right with us but just know we play for you... miss you fam #JM79Forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/PeSE8RD0CZ — Kenny (@KennethBennett_) October 31, 2018

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will remain as interim head coach until the university replaces Durkin.