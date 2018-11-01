Week 10 of the college football season is upon us as the end of the season draws closer. The College Football Playoff rankings have been released after nine weeks of football, with Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame taking the top-four spots.

Playoff contention is still within reach for a number of teams, and Week 10 will be another chance for bubble teams to prove themselves worthy of a spot in this year's playoff.

A still-undefeated UCF headlines Thursday's contests. The Knights take on Temple at 7:30 p.m. ET before Pittsburgh travels to a newly-ranked No. 25 Virginia for Friday night's most notable game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers and the Panthers will fight for the ACC Coastal Friday night, as Virginia sits atop the division with four conference wins while Pittsburgh is tied with a now-unranked Virginia Tech team with three ACC victories.

Saturday is full of enticing matchups and rivalry games. We've got you covered with the top games on tap, followed by the complete schedule for the weekend.

Saturday, Noon Slate

Several ranked teams start Saturday off with games against unranked opponents as No. 2 Clemson hosts Louisville for an ACC clash to kick off the noon slate. The 8-0 Tigers made quick work of former ACC powerhouse Florida State with a 59-10 win in Week 9. The noon slate continues as Nebraska travels to No. 10 Ohio State while No. 19 Syracuse vists Wake Forest, No. 20 Texas A&M takes on Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium and No. 24 Iowa State travels to Kansas.

Saturday, Afternoon Slate

The early afternoon slate gets exciting at 3:30 p.m. ET when No. 6 Georgia travels to No. 9 Kentucky. Will Grier and No. 13 West Virginia take on No. 17 Texas in Austin at the same time, shortly before No. 14 Penn State kicks off against No. 5 Michigan at 3:45 p.m ET in Big Ten East showdown at the Big House. The Nittany Lions sit at 3-2 in Big Ten games while the Wolverines are 5-0. Conference contests continue Saturday afternoon with No. 22 Boston College at Virginia Tech.

Saturday, Evening Slate

No. 4 Notre Dame takes on Northwestern at 7:15 p.m. ET in one of the more exciting evening matchups before top-ranked Alabama travels to No. 3 LSU later Saturday night for one of the SEC's greatest rivalry games. Crimson Tide starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a Heisman Trophy favorite, will lead Alabama as it looks for its eighth straight win over the Tigers. The winner of Saturday's contest will also clinch the SEC West division title. Kickoff for the Tiger Stadium showdown is slated for 8 p.m. ET. No. 7 Oklahoma faces off against Texas Tech at the same time.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place in our complete Week 10 schedule below:

Thursday, Nov. 1

• 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Akron (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. Ohio at Western Michigan (ESPNU)

• 7:30 p.m. Temple at No. 12 UCF (ESPN)

Friday, Nov. 2

• 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 25 Virginia (ESPN2)

• 8 p.m. Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee (CBSSN)

• 10:30 p.m. Colorado at Arizona (FS1)

Saturday, Nov. 3

• Noon Louisville at No. 2 Clemson (ABC)

• Noon Nebraska at No. 10 Ohio State (FOX)

• Noon No. 19 Syracuse at Wake Forest (ACC Network)

• Noon No. 20 Texas A&M at Auburn (ESPN)

• Noon No. 24 Iowa State at Kansas (No TV channel listed)

• Noon South Carolina at Ole Miss (SEC Network)

• Noon Rutgers at Wisconsin (BTN)

• Noon Michigan State at Maryland (ESPN2)

• Noon Oklahoma State at Baylor (FS1)

• Noon Air Force at Army (CBSSN)

• Noon Memphis at East Carolina (ESPNU)

• Noon Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (ESPN3)

• 12:15 p.m. Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACC Network)

• 2 p.m. Texas State at Georgia State (ESPN+)

• 2 p.m. San Jose State at Wyoming (No TV channel listed)

• 3 p.m. South Alabama at Arkansas State (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. Georgia Southern at UL Monroe (ESPN3)

• 3 p.m. Marshall at Southern Mississippi (No TV channel listed)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 13 West Virginia at No. 17 Texas (FOX)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 16 Iowa at Purdue (ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m. Florida State at No. 21 NC State (ABC)

• 3:30 p.m. Liberty at UMass (No TV channel listed)

• 3:30 p.m. UTEP at Rice (ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m. Tulane at South Florida (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. Navy at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. Louisiana at Troy (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Kansas State at TCU (FS1)

• 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Illinois (BTN)

• 3:45 p.m. No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (ESPN)

• 3:45 p.m. No. 22 Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

• 4 p.m. Missouri at No. 11 Florida (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m. No. 15 Utah at Arizona State (No TV channel listed)

• 4 p.m. Charlotte at Tennessee (No TV channel listed)

• 4 p.m. Alcorn State at New Mexico State (No TV channel listed)

• 5 p.m. Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. UConn at Tulsa (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. Houston at SMU (ESPNU)

• 7 p.m. Duke at Miami (ESPN2)

• 7:15 p.m. No. 4 Notre Dame at Northwestern (CBSSN)

• 7:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 18 Mississippi State (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. UCLA at Oregon (FOX)

• 7:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Florida International (No TV channel listed)

• 7:30 p.m. UTSA at UAB (No TV channel listed)

• 8 p.m. No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU (CBS)

• 8 p.m. No. 7 Oklahoma at Texas Tech (ABC)

• 9 p.m. Stanford at Washington (Pac-12 Network)

• 10 p.m. USC at Oregon State (FS1)

• 10:15 p.m. BYU at Boise State (ESPN2)

• 10:15 p.m. San Diego State at New Mexico (ESPNU)

• 10:30 p.m. No. 23 Fresno State at UNLV (CBSSN)

• 10:45 p.m. California at No. 8 Washington State (ESPN)

• 11:59 p.m. Utah State at Hawaii (No TV channel listed)