Alabama Tops First College Football Playoff Rankings

Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame are the four teams in position to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

By Kaelen Jones
October 30, 2018

Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame fill out the rest of the four-team playoff after Week 9, with updated rankings to be released every Tuesday from now until the end of the season.

No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Georgia follow the top four.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches' poll since the preseason and has made the playoff in every year of the format.

Check below for Week 10's full rankings

1. Alabama (8-0, SEC)

2. Clemson (8-0, ACC)

3. LSU (7-1, SEC)

4. Notre Dame (8-0, Independent)

5. Michigan (7-1, Big Ten)

6. Georgia (7-1, SEC)

7. Oklahoma (7-1, Big 12)

8. Washington State (7-1, Pac-12)

9. Kentucky (7-1, SEC)

10. Ohio State (7-1, Big Ten)

11. Florida (6-2, SEC)

12. UCF (7-0, American)

13. West Virginia (6-1, Big 12)

14. Penn State (6-2, Big Ten)

15. Utah (6-2, Pac-12)

16. Iowa (6-2, Big Ten)

17. Texas (6-2, Big 12)

18. Mississippi State (5-3, SEC)

19. Syracuse (6-2, ACC)

20. Texas A&M (5-3, SEC)

21. N.C. State (5-2, ACC)

22. Boston College (6-2, ACC)

23. Fresno State (7-1, Mountain West)

24. Iowa State (4-3, Big 12)

25. Virginia (6-2, ACC)

