Tim Tebow criticized Maryland's handling of head coach DJ Durkin's firing during an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Friday, taking aim at the school for its lack of "conviction."

Maryland opted to reinstate Durkin on Tuesday at the recommendation of the board of regents, but university president Wallace Loh reversed the decision on Wednesday and ousted the former head coach.

The Washington Post reported that Loh felt the school should move on from Durkin, but had been "strongly urged" by the board to follow the recommendation and that it was made clear to him that he had no other option if he wanted to avoid being fired immediately. After Durkin was reinstated, a wave of public backlash followed, with even state governor Larry Hogan calling on the school to reconsider its decision.

Durkin had been on administrative leave since Aug. 11, less than two months after offensive lineman Jordan McNair died following a team workout.

“It shows that people are so afraid to have conviction to believe in something when they make a decision that they’re like, oh my goodness, social media’s against him, we’re going to fire him now," Tebow said on First Take. "You just made a decision to keep him. Like, if that’s your decision, if you believe that’s what’s right for the program, then it shouldn’t matter what I say. It shouldn’t matter what social media says. It shouldn’t matter.”

Tebow declined to say whether Durkin should have been fired or retained on staff, saving his criticism for the impact of social media and its possible influence on the Maryland brass.

Maryland will continue to play without Durkin on Saturday when interim head coach Matt Canada and the Terrapins host Michigan State. Kickoff from College Park, Md., is slated for noon ET.