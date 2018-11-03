ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from Baton Rouge on Saturday ahead of the No. 1 Alabama-No. 4 LSU showdown. Political strategist and Tigers fan James Carville made an appearance on the show, where he was asked about LSU cornerback Devin White's controversial suspension—the result of a targeting call against White that occured during the Tigers Oct. 20 game against Mississippi State.

Carville's response echoed an Alabama conspiracy theory he floated on Oct. 21 in The (Baton Rouge, La) Advocate one day after White was tossed from the Mississippi State game.

"Tennessee’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because of the SEC, Missouri’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because the SEC kicked him out," Carville said. "A&M’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because he was taken out. And now, the best defensive player in the conference [referring to White] is not going to play the first half for nothing, he did nothing wrong."

🤔 James Carville suggests there is a conspiracy in the SEC to benefit Bama. pic.twitter.com/4zes5Vkw6K — The Go Big Redcast (@GoBigRedCast) November 3, 2018

The NCAA's targeting rule states that a player ejected for targeting in the second half of a game will also be suspended for the first half of the player's next game.

Carville continued with comments directed at SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, which ESPN later apologized for.

ESPN just apologized on the air for James Carville’s comments about Greg Sankey on Gameday pic.twitter.com/OUoGeS1s3h — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) November 3, 2018

Carville took to Twitter shortly after the apology was issued, calling ESPN "gutless," for "bow[ing] down to the SEC."

Grabbing bite to eat ⁦@philsoysterbar⁩ and I see gutless ESPN cut in their show to bow down to the SEC. well I got documentary evidence they knew what they were gonna get on air but still can’t help but suck up to power. #GeauxTigers #speaktruthtopower #releasethetexts pic.twitter.com/G29ew5mf9K — James Carville (@JamesCarville) November 3, 2018

Alabama and LSU kick off from Death Valley at 8 p.m. ET.