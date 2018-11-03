James Carville Calls ESPN 'Gutless' for Apology to SEC Over Alabama–Devin White Conspiracy Theory

Carville floated an SEC-Alabama conspiracy theory Saturday morning on ESPN's College GameDay ahead of Alabama vs. LSU.

By Emily Caron
November 03, 2018

ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from Baton Rouge on Saturday ahead of the No. 1 Alabama-No. 4 LSU showdown. Political strategist and Tigers fan James Carville made an appearance on the show, where he was asked about LSU cornerback Devin White's controversial suspension—the result of a targeting call against White that occured during the Tigers Oct. 20 game against Mississippi State.

Carville's response echoed an Alabama conspiracy theory he floated on Oct. 21 in The (Baton Rouge, La) Advocate one day after White was tossed from the Mississippi State game.

"Tennessee’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because of the SEC, Missouri’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because the SEC kicked him out," Carville said. "A&M’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because he was taken out. And now, the best defensive player in the conference [referring to White] is not going to play the first half for nothing, he did nothing wrong."

The NCAA's targeting rule states that a player ejected for targeting in the second half of a game will also be suspended for the first half of the player's next game.

Carville continued with comments directed at SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, which ESPN later apologized for.

Carville took to Twitter shortly after the apology was issued, calling ESPN "gutless," for "bow[ing] down to the SEC."

 

Alabama and LSU kick off from Death Valley at 8 p.m. ET. 

