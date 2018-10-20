LSU Star LB Devin White Ejected for Targeting vs. Mississippi State, Will Miss First Half vs. Alabama

LSU star linebacker Devin White will miss the first half of the Tigers' next contest against Alabama after being called for targeting Saturday during the fourth quarter against Mississippi State.

By Kaelen Jones
October 20, 2018

LSU picked up a key conference victory Saturday night against Mississippi State, but also suffered a potentially crucial loss in the process.

Tigers star junior linebacker Devin White incurred a targeting call midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday's 19–3 win after he launched himself into Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald after he released a pass.

According to the NCAA, if a targeting foul "occurs during the second half or overtime of a game, the player is ejected for the remainder of the game and the first half of the next contest."

The ruling means that White will be suspended during the first half of No. 5 LSU's next contest against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 3, in Baton Rouge.

An LSU school administrator confirmed to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger that it cannot appeal the decision.

White, considered a top 10 NFL draft prospect, was the SEC's leading tackler last season. He entered Saturday with 66 total tackles through seven games, which ranked third in the conference. He also had one sack and one forced fumble.

White was named to SI.com's 2018 Midseason All-America team earlier this week.

