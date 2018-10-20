LSU picked up a key conference victory Saturday night against Mississippi State, but also suffered a potentially crucial loss in the process.

Tigers star junior linebacker Devin White incurred a targeting call midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday's 19–3 win after he launched himself into Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald after he released a pass.

According to the NCAA, if a targeting foul "occurs during the second half or overtime of a game, the player is ejected for the remainder of the game and the first half of the next contest."

Here's the targeting call that got #LSU LB Devin White ejected and will force him to miss the first half vs Alabama. pic.twitter.com/qKKtF6QBmy — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) October 21, 2018

The ruling means that White will be suspended during the first half of No. 5 LSU's next contest against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 3, in Baton Rouge.

An LSU school administrator confirmed to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger that it cannot appeal the decision.

White, considered a top 10 NFL draft prospect, was the SEC's leading tackler last season. He entered Saturday with 66 total tackles through seven games, which ranked third in the conference. He also had one sack and one forced fumble.

White was named to SI.com's 2018 Midseason All-America team earlier this week.