Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley has reportedly broken his left collarbone, according to ESPN's Bill Riley.

Huntley suffered the injury late in the third quarter after colliding with Arizona State defensive back Demonte King. The junior quarterback was carted off the field after being slow to get up.

Freshman Jason Shelley entered the game for Huntley and led the Utes to a field goal, cutting the Sun Devils's lead to 21–20.

Arizona State went on to score 17 unanswered points and defeat the Utes 38–20. Huntely went 7-of-15 with 88 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

No. 15 Utah is in the hunt for the South division of the Pac-12. After several turnovers and mistakes in Saturday's game, the loss raises the stakes for the Utes's home game against Oregon next week.