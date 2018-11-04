Texas Tech freshman quarterback Alan Bowman is still in the hospital due to a reoccurrence of his partially collapsed lung in Saturday's 51–46 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma, reports Red Raider Sports' Brandon Soliz.

Soliz reported that coach Kliff Kingsbury said the injury is not as severe as the first time he sustained the lung injury in a loss to West Virginia on Sept. 29.

The Red Raiders led 31–28 at halftime, but Bowman didn’t return and ended up in a Lubbock hospital. Bowman, who the school said would be held overnight for observation, returned two weeks ago against Kansas. Kingsbury said Bowman re-injured the lung on a run near the goal line late in the first half.

The Big 12 passing leader’s absence changed the flow of a game. Texas Tech punted three straight times without getting a first down after Jett Duffey replaced Bowman again, just as he did against the Mountaineers.

Bowman was 21-of-26 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions before he left the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.