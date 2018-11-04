Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman Still in Hospital Due to Reoccurrence of Partially Collapsed Lung

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Bowman re-injured the lung on a run near the goal line late in the first half agianst Oklahoma on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2018

Texas Tech freshman quarterback Alan Bowman is still in the hospital due to a reoccurrence of his partially collapsed lung in Saturday's 51–46 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma, reports Red Raider Sports' Brandon Soliz.

Soliz reported that coach Kliff Kingsbury said the injury is not as severe as the first time he sustained the lung injury in a loss to West Virginia on Sept. 29.

The Red Raiders led 31–28 at halftime, but Bowman didn’t return and ended up in a Lubbock hospital. Bowman, who the school said would be held overnight for observation, returned two weeks ago against Kansas. Kingsbury said Bowman re-injured the lung on a run near the goal line late in the first half.

The Big 12 passing leader’s absence changed the flow of a game. Texas Tech punted three straight times without getting a first down after Jett Duffey replaced Bowman again, just as he did against the Mountaineers.

Bowman was 21-of-26 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions before he left the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)