After a wild Saturday, see how much shakeup has gone on in the AP Poll.
With November football underway, the stretch run of the college football season is now officially upon us.
As some teams wrap up division and conference titles, others are playing for their postseason and looking to reach bowl eligibility.
For the teams at the top, though, now represents the last chance to make a push for the College Football Playoff by either getting a late statement win or at least avoiding a devastating loss.
LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama likely ended the Tigers' shots at the SEC and national titles, while a loss to Georgia stopped Kentucky from winning the SEC East and taking a trip to the SEC title game.
UCF won this past week, but a drop in the rankings could indicate some real trouble for the Knights' playoff hopes. Meanwhile, Syracuse skyrocketed up the polls with its seventh win of the year.
View the full poll here.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. West Virginia
8. Ohio State
9. LSU
10. Washington State
11. UCF
12. Kentucky
13. Syracuse
14. Utah State
15. Texas
16. Fresno State
17. Boston College
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida
20. Washington
21. Penn State
22. North Carolina State
23. Iowa State
24. Michigan State
25. Cincinnati