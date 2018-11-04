West Virginia Enters Top 10; LSU, Penn State, Florida Suffer Big Drops in Newest AP Poll

After a wild Saturday, see how much shakeup has gone on in the AP Poll.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 04, 2018

With November football underway, the stretch run of the college football season is now officially upon us.

As some teams wrap up division and conference titles, others are playing for their postseason and looking to reach bowl eligibility.

For the teams at the top, though, now represents the last chance to make a push for the College Football Playoff by either getting a late statement win or at least avoiding a devastating loss.

LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama likely ended the Tigers' shots at the SEC and national titles, while a loss to Georgia stopped Kentucky from winning the SEC East and taking a trip to the SEC title game.

UCF won this past week, but a drop in the rankings could indicate some real trouble for the Knights' playoff hopes. Meanwhile, Syracuse skyrocketed up the polls with its seventh win of the year.

View the full poll here.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. West Virginia

8. Ohio State

9. LSU

10. Washington State

11. UCF

12. Kentucky

13. Syracuse

14. Utah State

15. Texas

16. Fresno State

17. Boston College

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida

20. Washington

21. Penn State

22. North Carolina State

23. Iowa State

24. Michigan State

25. Cincinnati

