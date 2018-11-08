A Georgia woman has been arrested after she was accused of shooting at her parents after her father wouldn't change the TV channel from the UGA football game, reports The Telegraph.

Tambria Chaprii Palmer, 28, was arrested on Saturday and faces six counts of aggravated assault, four counts of cruelty to children and one count of reckless conduct.

"I think it’s a culmination of things but the last part of it was dad was going to watch the ballgame and she wanted to watch something else," Baldwin County sheriff’s Capt. Brad King said, reports The Telegraph.

According to The Telegraph, which cited the incident's police report, Palmer grabbed the remote and changed the channel while her father was watching the Georgia-Kentucky game. The two argued and her father, Darrell Palmer, turned off the TV. As they argued, Tambria began "cussing and attempted to hit him in the face." As her father tried to sit her on the couch, she kept yelling. She eventually went to her room and said she was "she was going to send everyone in the house to hell."

Darrell then heard the sound of a "gun chambering a round" so he went to the room and found his daughter with a handgun in her lap, according to The Telegraph. She then allegedly pointed the gun and fired a shot. Tambria's mother, Le’Trice Palmer, heard the shots and ran out of the house carrying her newborn grandaughter as her daughter chased her. Police arrived to find that Tambria had thrown the gun in the bushes. King said she shot every round in the magazine.

Tambria has two other children who were found inside the home when police arrived.