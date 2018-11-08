Notre Dame starting quarterback Ian Book is expected to miss this Saturday's game against Florida State because of a rib injury, according to Irish Sports Daily.

Book was injured in first quarter of last Saturday's 31-21 win over Northwestern, but stayed in the game, throwing for 343 yards and two touchdowns.

Book, a junior, has played in seven game this season and took over the starting job from Brandon Wimbush before the Wake Forest game on Sept. 22.

In seven games this season, Book is completing 75% of his passes for 1,824 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions and is a semifinalist for the Davey O' Brien Award and Maxwell Award.

Book's play has helped propelled the 9–0 Irish to the No. 3 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Now the offense will be turned back over to Wimbush, who started the first three games of the season.

Wimbush, who has won 12 of his 15 career starts, is a 55.3% passer this season with one touchdown and four interceptions and has also added 144 yards on the ground.