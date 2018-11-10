Watch: Baylor Defender Throws Punch Over Official's Shoulder, Hits Iowa State RB David Montgomery

Both players involved in the altercation were ejected. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 10, 2018

Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts didn't allow the presence of an official to keep him from taking a swing at Iowa State running back David Montgomery on Saturday, reaching around the referee to land a jumping right hook to Montgomery's helmet. 

Roberts swing came after a scuffle in the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, with the Cyclones leading 17–0. Montgomery charged Roberts after being struck in the helmet, and both players were ejected from the game. The junior running back's game ended with 11 carries for 53 yards.

Watch Roberts' smack and Montgomery's reaction below:

Baylor entered Saturday's matchup looking to get above .500 in conference play. Iowa State sat at 4–2 Big 12 prior to facing the Bears.

