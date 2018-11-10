No. 2 Clemson heads to Massachusetts Saturday to take on division rival No. 17 Boston College.

The Tigers are coming off of a 77-16 win over Lousiville, where Heisman Trophy contender Travis Etienne rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Clemson improved to 9-0 and looks to defeat Boston College to keep its lock on first place in the ACC Atlantic Division.

Last week, Travis Levy ran for two touchdowns en route to Boston College's 31-21 victory over Virginia Tech. Having home field advantage is huge for the Eagles, who look to shake up the Tigers and the standings.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN