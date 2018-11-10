Florida fans haven't exactly been in love with starting quarterback Feleipe Franks this season, booing him in the Gators loss to Missouri on Nov. 3 and continuing the practice on Saturday as Florida faces South Carolina. It looked like the feeling was mutual for a while on Saturday, but Franks flipped the narrative and found a way to engineer a fourth-quarter comeback for a redemptive 35–31 win over the Gamecocks.

Franks sprinted to the end zone in the second quarter, tying Saturday's contest at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. But instead of embracing the Florida faithful after his score, Franks turned the tables, shushing the fans who had been venting their frustrations with the offense.

Not too often you see a guy shush his own fans.



Feleipe Franks just did that. pic.twitter.com/cIXCb1kJjl — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 10, 2018

For a while, it seemed like that would be the offensive peak of Florida’s afternoon, as South Carolina built a 31–14 lead late in the third quarter. But Franks promptly led touchdown drives of 79, 85 and 66 yards, punching in another touchdown run to give the Gators a 35–31 lead and finishing it off with another, more triumphant shush.

Franks did it again. pic.twitter.com/mbIoro4zS1 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 10, 2018

A C.J. Henderson interception on the ensuing drive wrapped things up for Florida.

Franks and the Gators' offense have actually had a solid year despite the booing, ranking No. 57 in points per game after being 109th in the nation last season. It's been a slog over the last two weeks, though, as Florida scored just 17 points in each of its last two contests.