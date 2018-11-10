Watch: Florida QB Feleipe Franks Shushes His Own Crowd, Leads Gators to Comeback Win

Franks was benched in the Gators' loss to Missouri on Nov. 3. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 10, 2018

Florida fans haven't exactly been in love with starting quarterback Feleipe Franks this season, booing him in the Gators loss to Missouri on Nov. 3 and continuing the practice on Saturday as Florida faces South Carolina. It looked like the feeling was mutual for a while on Saturday, but Franks flipped the narrative and found a way to engineer a fourth-quarter comeback for a redemptive 35–31 win over the Gamecocks. 

Franks sprinted to the end zone in the second quarter, tying Saturday's contest at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. But instead of embracing the Florida faithful after his score, Franks turned the tables, shushing the fans who had been venting their frustrations with the offense.

For a while, it seemed like that would be the offensive peak of Florida’s afternoon, as South Carolina built a 31–14 lead late in the third quarter. But Franks promptly led touchdown drives of 79, 85 and 66 yards, punching in another touchdown run to give the Gators a 35–31 lead and finishing it off with another, more triumphant shush.

A C.J. Henderson interception on the ensuing drive wrapped things up for Florida.

Franks and the Gators' offense have actually had a solid year despite the booing, ranking No. 57 in points per game after being 109th in the nation last season. It's been a slog over the last two weeks, though, as Florida scored just 17 points in each of its last two contests. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)